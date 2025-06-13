Dylan O'Brien to Shine in Powerful Adaptation of 'Being Heumann'

Actor Dylan O'Brien, famed for his role in ''Maze Runner'', is set to appear in ''Being Heumann'', a film adaptation of disability activist Judy Heumann's memoir. The 33-year-old will star alongside Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film, directed by Sian Heder, details Heumann's relentless struggle for disability rights. O'Brien takes on the role of Evan White, one of the key journalists documenting the San Francisco disability protests in 1977, a pivotal moment in the movement led by Heumann, Ed Roberts, and Javed Abidi.

Produced by David Permut and Kevin Walsh, the project involves John W. Beach and Kevin Cleary under Gravity Squared Entertainment. O'Brien is also set to appear in ''Twinless'', a black comedy directed by James Sweeney, scheduled for a September release.

