Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the event in the city. The state aims for two crore participants statewide and plans activities at one lakh centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a thorough review of the preparations for the International Yoga Day, slated for June 21. The event, which will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises to be a massive state-run initiative aiming for a record-breaking turnout.

Details of the session were meticulously presented during the review, including logistics, maps, and venue layout, as organized by the state's officials. A personal inspection by the Chief Minister covered key areas from Kalimata Temple to Park Hotel Junction, setting the stage for a grand event.

The TDP-led government is ambitiously planning to engage two crore participants across Andhra Pradesh, with yoga sessions arranged in one lakh centers. In Vizag alone, they expect to draw in an impressive five lakh participants for yoga activities, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting health and wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

