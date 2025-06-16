Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a thorough review of the preparations for the International Yoga Day, slated for June 21. The event, which will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises to be a massive state-run initiative aiming for a record-breaking turnout.

Details of the session were meticulously presented during the review, including logistics, maps, and venue layout, as organized by the state's officials. A personal inspection by the Chief Minister covered key areas from Kalimata Temple to Park Hotel Junction, setting the stage for a grand event.

The TDP-led government is ambitiously planning to engage two crore participants across Andhra Pradesh, with yoga sessions arranged in one lakh centers. In Vizag alone, they expect to draw in an impressive five lakh participants for yoga activities, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting health and wellness.

