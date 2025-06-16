Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Vandalism of Tagore’s Ancestral House

The BJP in West Bengal staged a significant protest at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata concerning the vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home. The incident sparked an outrage due to its cultural significance, and demonstrators demanded strict action against those responsible while criticizing the Bangladeshi interim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:23 IST
Protest Erupts Over Vandalism of Tagore’s Ancestral House
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal BJP organized a sizable protest in Kolkata on Monday, voicing their discontent over the vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh.

The protest, involving hundreds waving BJP flags, targeted the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, accusing the neighboring country's interim government of failing to safeguard a culturally significant site.

Alleging the attack was a deliberate act by radical groups, demonstrators demanded accountability. Police intervention with barricades kept the protest under control, as five arrests were made in Bangladesh following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025