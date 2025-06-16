Protest Erupts Over Vandalism of Tagore’s Ancestral House

The West Bengal BJP organized a sizable protest in Kolkata on Monday, voicing their discontent over the vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh.

The protest, involving hundreds waving BJP flags, targeted the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, accusing the neighboring country's interim government of failing to safeguard a culturally significant site.

Alleging the attack was a deliberate act by radical groups, demonstrators demanded accountability. Police intervention with barricades kept the protest under control, as five arrests were made in Bangladesh following the incident.

