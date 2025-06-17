Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Milestones: Unifying the Region

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the historic significance of June 6, 2025, and August 5, 2019, in integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India. During the launch of a new book, he discusses the region's journey towards peace, progress, and its decreasing separatist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:37 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Milestones: Unifying the Region
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, marked two pivotal dates, June 6, 2025, and August 5, 2019, as historically significant for the region's integration with India. Speaking at a book launch, he called these dates milestones in Jammu and Kashmir's 'physical and emotional unification'.

During the event at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Sinha lauded efforts leading to the current peaceful state of the area. He compared the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 to the forthcoming completion of the Kashmir-Kanyakumari railway link in 2025, highlighting the transformative impact on the Union Territory.

Sinha also underscored the continuous decline in separatist activities and praised the contributions of photojournalist Ashish Sharma, whose new book features the rapid growth and vibrant culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

