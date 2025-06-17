Pictorial Unification: Chronicling Jammu & Kashmir's Journey

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the historical import of June 6, 2025, and August 5, 2019, during the release of Ashish Sharma's coffee table book at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts. Both dates mark milestones in Jammu and Kashmir's integration with India, serving as pivotal moments in its reunification journey.

Sinha drew parallels between the constitutional integration symbolized by the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the impending physical link completion with the Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari railway on June 6, 2025. At the planned event, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the national emblem on the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway arch globally.

The gathering celebrated the photographic work of Ashish Sharma, documenting Jammu and Kashmir's transformation post-2019. Sinha highlighted the region's economic progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting a significant drop in local terrorism and a surge in self-employment among youths, affirming J-K's dynamic evolution.

