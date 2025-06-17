Unlocking India's Tourism Potential: The Visa and Infrastructure Challenge
Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern emphasizes the importance of simplifying visa processes and improving tourism infrastructure for India to attract more international visitors. Despite 18.9 million international arrivals in 2023, only 9.5 million were actual foreign tourists. Enhancing air travel options could further boost India's tourism potential.
In a bid to elevate India's standing as a top global tourism destination, Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern advocates for streamlined visa processes and improved tourism infrastructure. He believes that these changes are crucial to tapping into India's immense potential to attract more foreign visitors.
Morgenshtern, in an exclusive interview with PTI, remarked on India's impressive yet under-realized tourism figures, with 18.9 million international arrivals reported in 2023. Notably, only 9.5 million of these were genuine tourists, as the remainder comprised individuals of Indian origin visiting family.
As Agoda continues to make strides in the Indian market through hyperlocalization, the digital travel firm plans to enhance its flight booking services. Morgenshtern suggests that boosting air travel options, particularly in the budget sector, can significantly contribute to India's tourism appeal.
