India Urges Caution: Avoid Travel to Unstable Iran Amid Widespread Protests

Amid escalating protests in Iran, India has renewed a strong advisory urging its citizens to avoid traveling to the Islamic Republic. The unrest, initially ignited by economic discontent following the collapse of the Iranian rial, has rapidly shifted into a broader call for political reform across all 31 provinces.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its cautionary stance in a statement released Wednesday, highlighting the deteriorating security conditions as the death toll in the demonstrations surpasses 2,500, according to Human Rights Activists News Agency. The advisory follows a prior warning issued on January 5, which advised against non-essential travel and urged Indians residing in Iran to steer clear of protest zones.

The ongoing turmoil in Iran has intensified geopolitical tensions, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled possible military involvement should the Iranian government brutality suppress the demonstrators. Addressing the protestors directly, Trump assured that international aid was forthcoming.