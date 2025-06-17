Left Menu

Sri Venkateswara International Airport: A Divine Transformation

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu has announced plans to rename Renigunta Airport to Sri Venkateswara International Airport, aiming to reflect Tirumala's spirituality. Additional proposals include constructing a temple in Bengaluru, acquiring electric buses, modernizing Delhi's Sri Venkateswara College, and launching various socio-cultural initiatives.

Tirupati | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:48 IST
Sri Venkateswara International Airport: A Divine Transformation
B R Naidu, Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), proposed renaming Renigunta Airport to Sri Venkateswara International Airport. This move aims to embody Tirumala's unique spiritual essence.

Naidu disclosed several other developments, including a prospective Srivari temple in Bengaluru, contingent on land availability from the Karnataka government. Union Minister Kumara Swamy has committed to supplying 100 electric buses to enhance TTD's transportation network.

Furthermore, space in Tirupati is designated for a CSIR Lab to assess the quality of ghee, water, and food used in temple practices. Revamping Delhi's Sri Venkateswara College is also on the agenda, paralleled by diverse cultural and educational initiatives across various demographics.

