Telangana Champions Cow Protection with State-of-the-Art Shelters

In a decisive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the creation of a comprehensive strategy for cow protection in the state. He established a committee, including key officials, to explore best practices for cow shelters, or 'Goshalas', both within and outside Telangana.

The initiative aims to address recent incidents where large numbers of cows, donated by devotees, died due to inadequate facilities. Emphasizing cultural significance, Reddy instructed the construction of state-of-the-art shelters in four key locations, including the prominent Shiva temple at Vemulawada.

The government underlined its commitment to cow welfare, with plans to establish shelters on vast expanses of land, like the proposed 100-acre site in Vemulawada. Detailed considerations were discussed during a meeting with high-ranking officials, highlighting the state's readiness to fund this initiative generously.

(With inputs from agencies.)