Pioneering Pact Sets New Stage for Singers' Rights Across Borders

The Indian Singers’ and Musicians’ Rights Association (ISAMRA) has organized an agreement between India and Nepal to ensure proper royalty sharing for artists. This accord aims to establish clear rights recognition and royalty structures for when music is played or broadcast, solidifying performers' rights and regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:19 IST
The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) has orchestrated a groundbreaking agreement between India and Nepal, targeting equitable copyright practices and royalty distribution for singers and musicians from both countries.

This historic agreement promotes mutual recognition of performers' rights, promising structured royalty payments whenever music crosses the borders, affirming the cultural bond between the two nations. The pact's roots can be traced back to discussions at the Asian CMO Forum in Tokyo, where solutions for cross-border copyright challenges were a focal point.

Sanjay Tandon, ISAMRA's Founder, commended the agreement, highlighting it as a step toward regional solidarity for artists' rights. This initiative sets a foundation for standardized royalty collection, positioning ISAMRA as a leader in global performers' rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

