Historic EU-Mercosur Agreement Ushers New Trade Era

The European Union and the Mercosur bloc officially signed a significant free trade agreement on Saturday, following more than 25 years of difficult negotiations aimed at boosting commercial ties during an era of global protectionism.

The signing event took place in Asuncion, the humid capital of Paraguay, and is seen as a geopolitical triumph for the EU amid a backdrop of American tariffs and increasing Chinese exports. This agreement expands the EU's presence in a resource-rich region that is becoming a competitive ground for influence between Washington and Beijing.

Furthermore, this agreement sends a clear signal that South America values diverse trade and diplomatic connections, even while facing US President Donald Trump's assertive Western Hemisphere policies.