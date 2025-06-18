Left Menu

Censorship Challenges Stall India's Release of Acclaimed Film 'Santosh'

Actor Sunita Rajwar expresses disappointment over her film 'Santosh' not releasing in India despite receiving international acclaim. The movie, directed by Sandhya Suri and Britain's Oscar entry for 2025, faced censor board obstacles. It tells the story of a widow inheriting a police constable job amid corruption.

Actor Sunita Rajwar reveals her disappointment as her film 'Santosh' struggles to hit Indian screens despite receiving global recognition. The movie, directed by Sandhya Suri, is Britain's official entry to the 2025 Oscars but couldn't release in India due to hurdles with the censor board.

Expressing her thoughts, Rajwar emphasized the significance of her role, noting it as one of her finest performances. She lamented that artists yearn for audiences to witness their work, hoping to be offered roles of the same caliber.

'Santosh' is an international co-production set in rural north India, chronicling the journey of a young Hindu widow who inherits her husband's job as a police constable. The film explores themes of institutional corruption as she collaborates with a seasoned detective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

