Chappell Roan Opens Up About Personal Backlash Amidst Musical Acclaim

Singer Chappell Roan has opened up about the emotional toll of public criticism, highlighting the personal hurt she feels in response to negative comments directed at her character rather than her music. According to Variety, Roan, known for both her acclaimed music and controversial remarks, revealed her struggle in an interview with fellow artist SZA.

When questioned about the backlash faced as a public figure, Roan candidly admitted that personal attacks were more unsettling than critiques of her art. 'I didn't, until people started hating me for me and not for my art,' Roan explained. 'It's like they hate me because I'm Kayleigh, not just because they dislike my music,' she added, expressing the difficulty of being scrutinized for her personality.

Roan, who gained fame with hits like 'Good Luck, Babe!' and has been vocal on issues such as LGBTQ rights and inappropriate fan behavior, confessed to feeling particularly vulnerable when criticisms feel misdirected. 'It makes me cry. I don't know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me,' she revealed, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing public life and personal self-esteem.

