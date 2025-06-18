Threads of Time: Silk and the Silk Road Unite China and Kazakhstan

The National Museum of Kazakhstan has become a beacon of cultural exchange with the opening of the 'Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan' exhibition. Coinciding with Kazakhstan's 'China Tourism Year' and the second China-Central Asia Summit, the event spotlights a rich history of cross-cultural dialogue.

The opening ceremony dazzled attendees with performances that blended Chinese and Kazakh traditions. Notably, a fashion show presented models in Hanfu and Kazakh costumes, sparking a visual dialogue across time. The exhibition's main attractions include 145 rare artifacts narrating the 2,000-year silk history, offering a glimpse into ancient trade routes through three immersive sections.

Interactive demonstrations of traditional silk techniques, listed as UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage, allow visitors to engage deeply with living traditions. Meanwhile, scholars gather to discuss textile heritage preservation. As part of the China National Silk Museum's Global Showcase, this exhibition provides a meaningful connection to the enduring Silk Roads legacy.