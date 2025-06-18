Left Menu

Threads of Time: Silk and the Silk Road Unite China and Kazakhstan

The 'Silk and the Silk Road' exhibition at the National Museum of Kazakhstan showcases cultural exchanges between China and Kazakhstan. The event features 145 rare silk artifacts and immersive experiences, highlighting the ancient Silk Road's legacy. It includes traditional performances and discussions on textile heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:21 IST
Threads of Time: Silk and the Silk Road Unite China and Kazakhstan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The National Museum of Kazakhstan has become a beacon of cultural exchange with the opening of the 'Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan' exhibition. Coinciding with Kazakhstan's 'China Tourism Year' and the second China-Central Asia Summit, the event spotlights a rich history of cross-cultural dialogue.

The opening ceremony dazzled attendees with performances that blended Chinese and Kazakh traditions. Notably, a fashion show presented models in Hanfu and Kazakh costumes, sparking a visual dialogue across time. The exhibition's main attractions include 145 rare artifacts narrating the 2,000-year silk history, offering a glimpse into ancient trade routes through three immersive sections.

Interactive demonstrations of traditional silk techniques, listed as UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage, allow visitors to engage deeply with living traditions. Meanwhile, scholars gather to discuss textile heritage preservation. As part of the China National Silk Museum's Global Showcase, this exhibition provides a meaningful connection to the enduring Silk Roads legacy.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025