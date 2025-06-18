Stranded in Cyprus: The Unexpected Transitory Haven for Israelis

Yossi Levitan only intended a brief stopover in Cyprus to visit his brother, but instead found himself slicing mushrooms for kosher meals at a local Jewish community center to assist stranded travelers.

Approximately 6,500 people, originally trying to reach Israel, found themselves stuck in Cyprus after Israel-bound flights were diverted due to hostilities with Iran.

Despite efforts by Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin and local rabbis to accommodate them, the influx of arrivals stretched resources, with priority given to those in urgent need to secure a flight back to Israel.

