Left Menu

Stranded in Cyprus: The Unexpected Transitory Haven for Israelis

Yossi Levitan unexpectedly joined forces with thousands of stranded Israelis in Cyprus, helping to prepare kosher meals. As hostilities between Israel and Iran caused flights to divert, Cyprus became a temporary refuge. Despite efforts to facilitate returns, conditions remain challenging, with limited accommodation and resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Larnaca | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:51 IST
Stranded in Cyprus: The Unexpected Transitory Haven for Israelis
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Yossi Levitan only intended a brief stopover in Cyprus to visit his brother, but instead found himself slicing mushrooms for kosher meals at a local Jewish community center to assist stranded travelers.

Approximately 6,500 people, originally trying to reach Israel, found themselves stuck in Cyprus after Israel-bound flights were diverted due to hostilities with Iran.

Despite efforts by Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin and local rabbis to accommodate them, the influx of arrivals stretched resources, with priority given to those in urgent need to secure a flight back to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025