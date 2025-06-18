Keeladi Excavation Finds Spark Cultural Clash Between DMK and BJP

In a move stirring political and cultural tensions, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has vowed to obstruct parliamentary proceedings unless the central government releases the Archaeological Survey of India's findings from Keeladi. These excavations allegedly reveal a rich ancient urban civilization of the Tamil people.

Addressing a youth wing demonstration, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva accused the BJP-led central government of waging a cultural and ideological war and criticized the transfer of ASI official K Amarnath Ramakrishna, who had overseen the excavations. Siva rallied students to engage in protests, echoing past successful agitations.

Siva stated that the Keeladi report will be a priority in the upcoming parliamentary session, threatening to halt proceedings if the report remains unacknowledged. Meanwhile, Dravidar Kazhagam and VCK leaders supported the demand, highlighting the report's archaeological integrity and urging the central government to respect historical evidence.

