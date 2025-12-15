Rotoris raises USD 3 million in seed funding

Analog watch company Rotoris on Monday said it has raised a USD 3 million in a seed funding round led by Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Vivek Anand Oberoi, Venture Catalysts, 100 Unicorns and Tanmay Bhat.

The funding round also saw participation from Varun Alagh (Mamaearth), Gaurav Khatri (Noise), Siddharth Dungarwal (Snitch), Nitin Jain (Of Business), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Chirag Taneja (GoKwik), Akash Gupta (Zypp) and Arjun Vaidya (Dr. Vaidya's), according to a company statement.

Rotoris, which launches in January 2026, plans to use the capital infusion to deepen manufacturing and assembly, upgrade engineering processes, and strengthen its supply chain.

Rotoris will also invest in workforce across product, design and brand to support its global expansion roadmap.

