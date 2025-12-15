Parliament Winter Session: BJP issues whip for Lok Sabha MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from December 15 to December 19 with the intent to ensure full attendance at parliamentary proceedings during the final week. The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am today with a full agenda, including questions, laying of papers, committee reports, and legislative business. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move an Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, seeking authorisation to pay and appropriate certain additional sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the expenditure requirements of the financial year 2025-26.

According to the List of Business, the Finance Minister will seek the House's leave to introduce a Bill to approve supplementary financial requirements for various government services during the current financial year. She will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed. The Lok Sabha will take up obituary references, key committee reports, ministerial statements, Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 and crucial legislative business, including the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, when it meets at 11 am today.

The House will begin with obituary references to mark the passing away of former Members of Parliament Subhash Ahuja (Sixth Lok Sabha), Prof. Salahuddin (Eighth Lok Sabha) and Bal Krishna Chauhan (Thirteenth Lok Sabha). This will be followed by Question Hour, with questions entered in a separate list to be asked and answers given.

Meanwhile, Several Congress leaders on Monday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the 'severe' air pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR. They requested the declaration of a National Public Health Emergency. Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking urgent discussion on the severe air pollution affecting Delhi-NCR and requesting the declaration of a National Public Health Emergency.

In his notice, Tagore cited the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461 in Delhi, categorised as "Severe Plus," marking the highest level this season. "I respectfully submit this letter seeking your kind consideration for the admission of an Adjournment Motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha on a matter of definite and urgent public importance, namely the severe deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR and the resulting public health emergency," Tagore wrote in his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

He highlighted lapses identified by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including inadequate road maintenance, dust mitigation failures, accumulation of municipal and construction waste, and recurring instances of open burning, which have contributed to dangerously high pollution levels. (ANI)

