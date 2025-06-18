Left Menu

Hugo Blick Explores Hidden Worlds in 'California Avenue'

Hugo Blick's new TV drama 'California Avenue' stars Helena Bonham Carter, Bill Nighy, and Erin Doherty. Set in England, the series follows a mother and child seeking refuge in a caravan park, where they confront family tensions and past traumas. It's Blick's latest collaboration with Drama Republic and the BBC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:14 IST
Hugo Blick Explores Hidden Worlds in 'California Avenue'
Representative image (Pic source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed creator Hugo Blick is embarking on a new television project titled 'California Avenue,' enlisting star actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Bill Nighy, and Erin Doherty. As Deadline reports, the show is set in a picturesque but elusive caravan park in the English countryside.

The narrative unfolds as Lela, portrayed by Doherty, along with her young child, seeks refuge in this serene location, triggering a series of events that bring old family wounds and new beginnings to the fore. Bonham Carter and Nighy take on the roles of Lela's parents, adding depth to the family dynamics, while Tom Burke plays the role of Cooper, an outsider with his own story to tell.

'California Avenue' marks another collaboration between Blick and major production entities like Drama Republic, Eight Rooks, and the BBC. Known for projects such as 'The English,' 'The Honourable Woman,' and 'Black Earth Rising,' Blick continues to explore diverse storytelling landscapes, aiming to push the boundaries of television fiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025