Hugo Blick Explores Hidden Worlds in 'California Avenue'

Acclaimed creator Hugo Blick is embarking on a new television project titled 'California Avenue,' enlisting star actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Bill Nighy, and Erin Doherty. As Deadline reports, the show is set in a picturesque but elusive caravan park in the English countryside.

The narrative unfolds as Lela, portrayed by Doherty, along with her young child, seeks refuge in this serene location, triggering a series of events that bring old family wounds and new beginnings to the fore. Bonham Carter and Nighy take on the roles of Lela's parents, adding depth to the family dynamics, while Tom Burke plays the role of Cooper, an outsider with his own story to tell.

'California Avenue' marks another collaboration between Blick and major production entities like Drama Republic, Eight Rooks, and the BBC. Known for projects such as 'The English,' 'The Honourable Woman,' and 'Black Earth Rising,' Blick continues to explore diverse storytelling landscapes, aiming to push the boundaries of television fiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)