Transforming Yoga Day: From Tradition to 'Jan-Andolan'
Across India, local panchayats are turning International Yoga Day into a mass movement through special sessions and community activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to action has inspired villages nationwide, promoting yoga as a way of life and deepening its cultural and health impact.
- Country:
- India
Across India, panchayats are actively participating in transforming the International Yoga Day into a grassroots movement, or 'jan-andolan'. Special yoga sessions, community outreach activities, and yoga demonstrations are being organized in schools, anganwadis, and public spaces, according to the Ayush Ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged gram pradhans, via letter, to champion this initiative, making yoga part of daily community life. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav praised the overwhelming response, saying it showcases the cultural and public health commitment inspired by the Prime Minister's leadership.
Villages nationwide report enhanced community spirit and holistic health focus through yoga, with activities like weekly sessions, competitions, and awareness drives. This initiative highlights yoga's significance as both cultural heritage and a tool for well-being, as villages prepare for future International Day of Yoga celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
