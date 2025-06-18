Left Menu

Steven Spielberg Reflects on 'Jaws' Journey in 'Jaws @ 50' Documentary

Steven Spielberg recounts the challenges and recognition snub during the making of 'Jaws,' featured in National Geographic's 'Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.' The documentary captures the film's legacy, interviewing iconic directors like James Cameron and George Lucas. Premieres July 10 on National Geographic.

Steven Spielberg (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
For acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, the making of 'Jaws' was a memorable yet stressful journey, he admitted, recalling the experience in National Geographic's upcoming documentary 'Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.' Spielberg revealed to People that he had anticipated a Best Director nod at the Academy Awards, as many believed it was a given.

'When a film is on the cusp of being considered for awards, it's not so much what you want for yourself—it's what everyone else says is going to happen for you,' Spielberg explained. 'So I just understood, I guess I'm getting nominated.' The surprise and disappointment when he wasn't nominated were palpable, Spielberg reflected, warning, 'you have to not believe that stuff.'

Despite missing a Best Director nomination, 'Jaws' was nominated for four Oscars in 1976, winning three, including Best Original Score by John Williams, and trophies for Best Film Editing and Best Sound, as reported by People. Directed by Laurent Bouzereau and produced with Spielberg's Amblin Documentaries, 'Jaws @ 50' features the only interview with Spielberg about the film's 50th anniversary. It also includes insights from renowned directors like James Cameron, J.J. Abrams, George Lucas, Jordan Peele, and Guillermo del Toro. The documentary debuts on National Geographic on July 10. (ANI)

