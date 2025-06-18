From Villages to a Yoga Movement: India Preps for IDY 2025

Across India, panchayats are gearing up to transform the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) into a landmark event, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj announced on Wednesday. This mobilization comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallying call for Gram Pradhans to promote active citizen participation.

Prime Minister Modi, through a letter, encouraged Gram Pradhans to lead efforts in integrating yoga into community life. Responding eagerly, panchayats are organizing special yoga sessions and community outreach activities to make IDY 2025 a true jan-andolan (people's movement) at the grassroots level.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav praised the robust response from Gram Panchayats, highlighting the deep cultural connection to holistic health through yoga. Village leaders shared their preparation efforts, emphasizing community involvement through yoga sessions, competitions, and awareness campaigns.

