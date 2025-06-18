Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Conner Smith Cancels Shows After Fatal Accident

Country singer Conner Smith canceled two concerts following a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian. Despite the tragedy, Smith continues to cooperate with authorities during the investigation. Scheduled performances will resume in July, as new acts fill his place at the Akron and Buckeye festivals.

  • Country:
  • United States

Country singer Conner Smith has canceled two of his upcoming performances after being involved in a fatal car accident. On June 8, Smith was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck when he tragically struck and killed 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she was crossing a marked crosswalk, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, reported People magazine.

The accident led to Smith withdrawing from the Military Appreciation Concert at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, and the Buckeye Country Superfest, both originally scheduled for late June. Smith's management issued a statement expressing gratitude for the public's understanding and support as he processes the recent events in private.

Although Smith's show cancellations will extend through June, his summer tour is set to resume in July. Police have confirmed that there are no charges against the singer at this time and that he showed no signs of impairment. Smith's lawyer emphasized his full cooperation with the ongoing investigation, extending his condolences to the Dobbins family during this difficult time.

