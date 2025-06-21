Left Menu

Unity in Harmony: International Yoga Day Reverberates Across Andaman & Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with extensive participation. Led by the Health Services Department's Ayush wing, events were held across over 125 locations, including remote and strategic areas. The day highlighted unity and wellness, and even reached international waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th International Day of Yoga was commemorated with zeal across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, showcasing their dedication to holistic wellness. The Ayush wing of the Health Services Department, alongside various agencies, organized the central event at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School auditorium in Port Blair.

This event was a part of the nationwide 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, prominently attended by Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi as the chief guest. Attendees, including high-ranking officials and citizens, practiced 'asanas', 'pranayama', and meditation in unison.

Yoga sessions spanned over 125 locations on the islands, from beaches to educational institutions, attracting over 6,500 participants. Even at far-reaching locales such as Indira Point and abroad on Indian Navy vessels, the events emphasized India's message of peace and wellness globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

