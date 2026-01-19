Man shot dead over monetary dispute in UP village

A man was shot dead in a village here on Monday over a monetary dispute, police said.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Yadav (21), a resident of Nawada Bilsandi village under the Faridpur police station area, they said.

According to villagers, Yadav was embroiled in a long-running dispute with some people over the repayment of money he had loaned them.

An argument between the two sides escalated in the evening and the accused opened fire at him, the villagers claimed.

Yadav was seriously injured in the attack. His family rushed him to the Faridpur Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, Circle Officer Sandeep Singh and Station House Officer Chaman Singh reached the spot. Police inspected the crime scene, questioned villagers and collected crucial evidence, they said.

''All aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated,'' Sandeep Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to Yadav's family after the completion of legal formalities, police said.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

