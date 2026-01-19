Left Menu

Man shot dead over monetary dispute in UP village

His family rushed him to the Faridpur Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment, police said.On receiving information about the incident, Circle Officer Sandeep Singh and Station House Officer Chaman Singh reached the spot.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:29 IST
Man shot dead over monetary dispute in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A man was shot dead in a village here on Monday over a monetary dispute, police said.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Yadav (21), a resident of Nawada Bilsandi village under the Faridpur police station area, they said.

According to villagers, Yadav was embroiled in a long-running dispute with some people over the repayment of money he had loaned them.

An argument between the two sides escalated in the evening and the accused opened fire at him, the villagers claimed.

Yadav was seriously injured in the attack. His family rushed him to the Faridpur Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, Circle Officer Sandeep Singh and Station House Officer Chaman Singh reached the spot. Police inspected the crime scene, questioned villagers and collected crucial evidence, they said.

''All aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated,'' Sandeep Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to Yadav's family after the completion of legal formalities, police said.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
2
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
4
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026