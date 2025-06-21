Left Menu

Isha Foundation Empowers 10,000+ Defence Personnel with Yoga

Isha Foundation successfully hosted free yoga sessions for over 10,000 defence personnel across India on International Yoga Day. By involving 11,000 Yoga Veeras, the initiative spanned multiple locations, stressing mental well-being through the new 'Miracle of Mind' meditation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:27 IST
Isha Foundation Empowers 10,000+ Defence Personnel with Yoga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Isha Foundation commemorated International Yoga Day by offering complimentary yoga sessions to over 10,000 Indian defence personnel nationwide, enhancing their mental well-being and physical health.

Significant gatherings occurred at Adiyogi in Coimbatore and Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru, with personnel from the Indian tri-services and surrounding communities actively participating.

The initiative trained over 11,000 Yoga Veeras and was supported by 2,000 youth ambassadors, emphasizing mental well-being through 'Miracle of Mind,' a 7-minute meditation by Sadhguru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025