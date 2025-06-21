Isha Foundation Empowers 10,000+ Defence Personnel with Yoga
Isha Foundation successfully hosted free yoga sessions for over 10,000 defence personnel across India on International Yoga Day. By involving 11,000 Yoga Veeras, the initiative spanned multiple locations, stressing mental well-being through the new 'Miracle of Mind' meditation.
Isha Foundation commemorated International Yoga Day by offering complimentary yoga sessions to over 10,000 Indian defence personnel nationwide, enhancing their mental well-being and physical health.
Significant gatherings occurred at Adiyogi in Coimbatore and Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru, with personnel from the Indian tri-services and surrounding communities actively participating.
The initiative trained over 11,000 Yoga Veeras and was supported by 2,000 youth ambassadors, emphasizing mental well-being through 'Miracle of Mind,' a 7-minute meditation by Sadhguru.
