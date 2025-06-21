Isha Foundation Empowers 10,000+ Defence Personnel with Yoga

Isha Foundation commemorated International Yoga Day by offering complimentary yoga sessions to over 10,000 Indian defence personnel nationwide, enhancing their mental well-being and physical health.

Significant gatherings occurred at Adiyogi in Coimbatore and Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru, with personnel from the Indian tri-services and surrounding communities actively participating.

The initiative trained over 11,000 Yoga Veeras and was supported by 2,000 youth ambassadors, emphasizing mental well-being through 'Miracle of Mind,' a 7-minute meditation by Sadhguru.

(With inputs from agencies.)