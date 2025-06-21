Left Menu

Boosting Cross-Border Tourism between Assam and Bhutan

Tour operators from Assam and Bhutan have joined forces to promote cross-border tourism, particularly emphasizing Bhutan's eastern circuit. The collaboration was discussed during TOAA's meeting in Samdrup Jongkhar, aiming to strengthen tourism ties and highlight the potential for increased travel between the neighboring regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:46 IST
Tour operators from Assam and Bhutan convened to explore strategies for enhancing cross-border tourism, with particular attention to the eastern circuit of the Himalayan kingdom. This initiative was discussed during the Tour Operators Association of Assam's (TOAA) 15th annual general meeting at Samdrup Jongkhar, hosted by the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General from Guwahati.

The assembly gathered approximately 100 members of the TOAA, facilitating a successful business-to-business meeting with Bhutanese tour operators, hoteliers, and tourism officials, as reported by a TOAA statement. The primary objective was to foster cross-border tourism with a special focus on Bhutan's eastern frontier.

Additionally, a special edition of TOAA's newsletter, 'Tea Break,' was unveiled at the event, underscoring tourism potential between Assam and Bhutan. High-ranking officials, including Assam's tourism department commissioner, Bhutan's opposition leader, and the Royal Bhutanese Consul General, attended the convention. TOAA's efforts to cultivate cooperative relationships with Bhutanese tourism stakeholders and policymakers were applauded by participants, the statement noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

