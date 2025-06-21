Left Menu

Trishakti Corps Celebrates Yoga Day: A Tribute to Wellness and Combat Readiness

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day, conducting sessions across North Bengal and Sikkim. The event emphasized physical health, mental resilience, and emotional stability, reinforcing the Army's holistic approach to wellness and combat readiness with large-scale participation from troops stationed in challenging environments.

Updated: 21-06-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army marked the 11th International Yoga Day with vibrant celebrations, reaching troops across North Bengal and Sikkim. Yoga sessions were held at various locations, from the Himalayan heights to the riverine plains, underscoring the Army's dedication to holistic wellness and combat readiness.

A Defence press release highlighted the enduring role of Yoga in military life, contributing to mental clarity, emotional stability, and physical fitness necessary for operational challenges. The exercises were not only about body strength but also about mental agility, reinforcing the Indian Army's core values.

The large-scale participation across all ranks demonstrated the belief of Trishakti Corps in wellness as a critical force multiplier in demanding terrains. The event honored the timeless relevance of Yoga in maintaining a robust, focused, and resilient fighting force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

