Yoga on Bridges: Railways Mesmerize with Engineering and Wellness

On Saturday, the Indian Railways marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with distinctive sessions on landmark locations, such as the Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge.

These events showcased a harmonious blend of physical well-being and engineering marvels, with yoga sessions conducted for the first time on the world's highest railway arch - the Chenab Bridge.

The program aligned with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' and saw the participation of railway officials and Union Ministers across multiple locations, demonstrating the holistic and universal appeal of yoga.

