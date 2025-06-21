Left Menu

Yoga on Bridges: Railways Mesmerize with Engineering and Wellness

The Indian Railways celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga by holding unique sessions on iconic bridges like the Chenab, Anji, and Pamban bridges. This initiative highlighted a blend of yoga and engineering, promoting the "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" theme with participation from ministers and other officials.

Updated: 21-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:19 IST
On Saturday, the Indian Railways marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with distinctive sessions on landmark locations, such as the Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge.

These events showcased a harmonious blend of physical well-being and engineering marvels, with yoga sessions conducted for the first time on the world's highest railway arch - the Chenab Bridge.

The program aligned with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' and saw the participation of railway officials and Union Ministers across multiple locations, demonstrating the holistic and universal appeal of yoga.

