Left Menu

Stalin Criticizes Centre's Language Funding Discrepancy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Indian central government for prioritizing Sanskrit over Tamil and other South Indian languages, as evidenced by a large budget allocation for Sanskrit. He accused the Centre of showing fake concern for regional languages while significantly funding Sanskrit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:19 IST
Stalin Criticizes Centre's Language Funding Discrepancy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed his discontent with the Indian central government's language funding policies, accusing it of shedding 'crocodile tears' for Tamil and other South Indian languages. He highlighted the stark contrast in funding allocation, where Sanskrit received a substantial amount.

According to a media report, the Centre allocated Rs 2,532.59 crore for the promotion of Sanskrit over the past decade. In response, Stalin took to the social media platform 'X' to voice his concerns, stating that while Sanskrit received a hefty share of the funds, Tamil and other regional languages were left wanting.

Stalin pointed out this discrepancy, alleging that the central government's affection for Tamil seemed insincere, as it did not translate into monetary support. He called out the Centre for its 'feigned affection' towards Tamil speakers while channeling significant resources towards promoting Sanskrit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025