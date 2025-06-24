Stalin Criticizes Centre's Language Funding Discrepancy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed his discontent with the Indian central government's language funding policies, accusing it of shedding 'crocodile tears' for Tamil and other South Indian languages. He highlighted the stark contrast in funding allocation, where Sanskrit received a substantial amount.

According to a media report, the Centre allocated Rs 2,532.59 crore for the promotion of Sanskrit over the past decade. In response, Stalin took to the social media platform 'X' to voice his concerns, stating that while Sanskrit received a hefty share of the funds, Tamil and other regional languages were left wanting.

Stalin pointed out this discrepancy, alleging that the central government's affection for Tamil seemed insincere, as it did not translate into monetary support. He called out the Centre for its 'feigned affection' towards Tamil speakers while channeling significant resources towards promoting Sanskrit.

(With inputs from agencies.)