Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Inspires Inclusion at Special Olympics Bharat Event

In a bid to underscore the importance of inclusivity, Special Olympics Bharat organized a special screening of the newly released film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', directed by RS Prasanna. The event witnessed the presence of Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, alongside the movie's cast.

The film screening aimed to spotlight the theme of inclusion, resonating with the impressive achievements of Special Olympics Bharat athletes at the World Games in recent years. Aamir Khan engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the 'stars' of the event, highlighting the potential of people with intellectual disabilities within the realm of sports.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, reiterated the significance of such initiatives in fostering a society that recognizes and embraces diverse talents. She hailed the event as an inspiring experience that motivates communities to celebrate all abilities, reinforcing SO Bharat's mission of integration through sports, education, and community endeavors.

