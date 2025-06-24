Left Menu

Andhra's Astronaut Hope: Jahnavi's Journey to Space

Dangeti Jahnavi, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, has been chosen as an Astronaut Candidate for Titans Space's 2025 class. Her journey is celebrated as a significant achievement, highlighting the talent of young Indians. Jahnavi's space mission is slated for 2029, inspiring dreams across her nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman from Andhra Pradesh, Dangeti Jahnavi, is breaking barriers by being selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space, a US-based space program, marking a significant step towards her space journey.

In a post that quickly gained attention, Jahnavi shared the exciting news with her followers, proudly announcing her selection for the Titans Space Inaugural Class of 2025. This prestigious opportunity sets her on a path towards a pioneering mission slated for 2029, which will feature a five-hour orbital flight with three hours in zero gravity.

The announcement has sparked a wave of congratulations from various Indian dignitaries. Both YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed their pride and support for Jahnavi, highlighting her as an inspiration and testament to the determination and talent of young Indians aspiring to reach the stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

