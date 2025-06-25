Surreal Artistry: Dalí’s Ashtray and the Tale of the Indian Elephant
The National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru is showcasing 'Sanhita: A New Beginning', featuring 182 artefacts from Air India's collection, including a 1967 ceramic ashtray designed by Salvador Dalí. The ashtray signifies Dalí's famed surrealism and was exchanged for a baby elephant transported from Bengaluru to Geneva.
- Country:
- India
The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bengaluru is hosting 'Sanhita: A New Beginning', a display of artefacts from Air India's collection. Among the exhibits is a ceramic ashtray designed by renowned Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí in 1967.
This unique piece, created in exchange for a baby elephant transported from Bengaluru to Geneva, carries Dalí's signature blend of fantasy and reality. The exhibition, which includes works by artists like Mario Miranda, explores how Air India integrated art into its branding strategy.
The show also highlights Air India's cultural legacy, evidenced by collectibles like jaali doors, demonstrating the airline's effort to showcase India's artistic diversity in its offices worldwide.
ALSO READ
BJP Leaders Visit Victim's Family After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede
Bengaluru Stampede Sparks Political Controversy
Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: The Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede
Karnataka's Leaders Tackle Caste Census Issues and Bengaluru Tragedy
Tensions Arise Over CID Custody in Bengaluru Stampede Case