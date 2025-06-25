Surreal Artistry: Dalí’s Ashtray and the Tale of the Indian Elephant

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bengaluru is hosting 'Sanhita: A New Beginning', a display of artefacts from Air India's collection. Among the exhibits is a ceramic ashtray designed by renowned Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí in 1967.

This unique piece, created in exchange for a baby elephant transported from Bengaluru to Geneva, carries Dalí's signature blend of fantasy and reality. The exhibition, which includes works by artists like Mario Miranda, explores how Air India integrated art into its branding strategy.

The show also highlights Air India's cultural legacy, evidenced by collectibles like jaali doors, demonstrating the airline's effort to showcase India's artistic diversity in its offices worldwide.