India's Leap to the Stars: Axiom 4 Launch with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the launch of Axiom 4, featuring Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first ISRO astronaut to the ISS. Naidu praised the mission as a proud moment for India, lifting the aspirations of a billion citizens. He wished the crew a successful journey.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commended the Axiom 4 launch, which includes Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking India's first ISRO astronaut journey to the International Space Station (ISS).
In a statement, Naidu congratulated Shukla from the Indian Air Force, emphasizing that the event symbolizes a significant moment that elevates the hopes of a billion Indians.
Naidu expressed his well-wishes for the crew, anticipating a safe travel and successful docking at the ISS, and highlighting the mission as an inspiration for the entire nation.
