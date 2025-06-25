India's Leap to the Stars: Axiom 4 Launch with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commended the Axiom 4 launch, which includes Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking India's first ISRO astronaut journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

In a statement, Naidu congratulated Shukla from the Indian Air Force, emphasizing that the event symbolizes a significant moment that elevates the hopes of a billion Indians.

Naidu expressed his well-wishes for the crew, anticipating a safe travel and successful docking at the ISS, and highlighting the mission as an inspiration for the entire nation.