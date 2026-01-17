Chandrababu Naidu's Davos Mission: Strengthening Global Ties
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he will engage with global industrialists and leaders to strengthen ties. His agenda includes meetings with significant business figures and addressing the Telugu diaspora event organized by the Indian Embassy.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Scheduled to leave on January 18, Naidu will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and officials.
During the four-day event starting January 19, Naidu plans to meet several industrialists and participate in one-on-one meetings. Among his scheduled engagements, the Chief Minister will address a programme for the Telugu diaspora, organized by the Indian Embassy in Zurich.
Naidu's itinerary includes meetings with prominent business leaders such as UAE's Finance and Tourism Minister, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and CII Director General Chandrajit Bannerjee, followed by a foreign media interview. He is set to return to Hyderabad on January 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)