Chandrababu Naidu's Davos Mission: Strengthening Global Ties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Scheduled to leave on January 18, Naidu will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and officials.

During the four-day event starting January 19, Naidu plans to meet several industrialists and participate in one-on-one meetings. Among his scheduled engagements, the Chief Minister will address a programme for the Telugu diaspora, organized by the Indian Embassy in Zurich.

Naidu's itinerary includes meetings with prominent business leaders such as UAE's Finance and Tourism Minister, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and CII Director General Chandrajit Bannerjee, followed by a foreign media interview. He is set to return to Hyderabad on January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)