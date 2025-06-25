Dev Anand's Defiant Stand: From Screen Icon to Political Visionary

Legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand's opposing stance against the autocratic tactics of the Emergency period in India is revealed in his memoir "Romancing with Life." The cinematic icon, known for classics like "Baazi" and "Guide," recounts the pressures to endorse Youth Congress led by Sanjay Gandhi.

Post-meeting encounters with party leaders ended in Dev Anand's films being banned from television and his name omitted from official media. Unwavering in his dissent, he even challenged Information and Broadcasting Minister V C Shukla, questioning if India was a democracy or a police state.

Ultimately, Dev Anand's political ambitions led him to found the National Party of India, advocating reforms. Despite its brief lifespan, his commitment to democracy left an indelible mark on Indian politics. Dev Anand passed away at age 88 in 2011, leaving behind a legacy of artistic and political impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)