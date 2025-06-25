Left Menu

MINISO SPACE: A New Era in Retail with IP-Driven Experiences

MINISO has launched its first MINISO SPACE at Nanjing's Deji Plaza, marking a strategic shift in its retail approach. This new store format combines IP-driven experiences, limited-edition products, and immersive spaces to create an innovative shopping experience, blending entertainment with retail in a high-end setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanjing | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:12 IST
MINISO SPACE: A New Era in Retail with IP-Driven Experiences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

MINISO, the global lifestyle brand, recently celebrated the opening of its first MINISO SPACE at Nanjing's prestigious Deji Plaza. This new retail concept aims to enhance the shopping experience through IP-driven collaborations and limited-edition products, setting a new standard in high-end retail shopping.

The newly launched MINISO SPACE marks a significant step in the brand's global strategy, reflecting an upgrade in both brand value and offering. Situated in a prime location, it attracts international tourists and luxury shoppers, integrating franchise elements like Disney and Harry Potter into the store's design to provide an immersive consumer journey.

This strategic initiative positions MINISO SPACE as an evolution in China's retail landscape, combining narrative-driven layouts with experiential retail functions. By merging retail spaces with IP content, the store exemplifies MINISO's Joy Philosophy, transforming the shopping journey into an immersive and playful experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025