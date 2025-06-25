50 Years On: Unveiling the Shadows of the Emergency

A sprawling exhibition by the Ministry of Culture marks the 50th anniversary of India's 1975 Emergency with rare images and documents highlighting the era's impact on democracy. Launched at Thyagaraj Stadium, the event features photos of iconic editorials and protests against press censorship.

Historic artifacts of India's struggle, including images of a young Narendra Modi in disguise and documents chronicling the Emergency's proclamation and lifting, form part of the showcase. Prominent political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attended the event, emphasizing its historical significance.

Key sections of the exhibition focus on India's democratic lineage, the shadowy days of the Emergency, and modern reforms enhancing democratic governance. The event is a poignant reminder of the era's challenges, urging the safeguarding of democratic values and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)