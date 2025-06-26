Left Menu

Catalyzing Collective Impact: Philanthropy's Role in South and Southeast Asia

Sattva Consulting's new report explores philanthropy support ecosystems in South and Southeast Asia, revealing both progress and gaps in multi-stakeholder partnerships. It emphasizes the crucial role of Philanthropy Support Organisations (PSOs) and Public-Private-Philanthropy Partnerships (PPPPs) in driving systemic change. Despite promising models, a lack of PSO databases persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:28 IST
Catalyzing Collective Impact: Philanthropy's Role in South and Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking report by Sattva Consulting, backed by WINGS' #LiftUpPhilanthropy Fund, has been unveiled, providing insights into the evolving philanthropy support ecosystems across South and Southeast Asia.

Titled 'Strengthening Collective Impact in South and Southeast Asia,' the report examines multi-stakeholder partnerships (MSPs) across seven countries, identifying areas of both progress and need for improvement within these ecosystems. It highlights countries like India, which is leading in philanthropy support, influencing significant capital flow and partnerships. Indonesia showcases evolving models focusing on climate and food security, backed by private-public collaborations.

The study underscores the vital role of Philanthropy Support Organisations (PSOs) in establishing effective partnerships. However, only a small percentage of MSPs involve PSOs in a coordination role, indicating potential growth areas. The report further discusses the importance of Public-Private-Philanthropy Partnerships (PPPPs) and innovative finance models in scaling impactful initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025