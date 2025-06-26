Catalyzing Collective Impact: Philanthropy's Role in South and Southeast Asia

A groundbreaking report by Sattva Consulting, backed by WINGS' #LiftUpPhilanthropy Fund, has been unveiled, providing insights into the evolving philanthropy support ecosystems across South and Southeast Asia.

Titled 'Strengthening Collective Impact in South and Southeast Asia,' the report examines multi-stakeholder partnerships (MSPs) across seven countries, identifying areas of both progress and need for improvement within these ecosystems. It highlights countries like India, which is leading in philanthropy support, influencing significant capital flow and partnerships. Indonesia showcases evolving models focusing on climate and food security, backed by private-public collaborations.

The study underscores the vital role of Philanthropy Support Organisations (PSOs) in establishing effective partnerships. However, only a small percentage of MSPs involve PSOs in a coordination role, indicating potential growth areas. The report further discusses the importance of Public-Private-Philanthropy Partnerships (PPPPs) and innovative finance models in scaling impactful initiatives.

