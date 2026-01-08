Govt Launches PANKHUDI Portal to Digitally Transform CSR and Partnerships

Reinforcing its highest priority on the welfare, protection, and empowerment of women and children, the Government of India today launched PANKHUDI, an integrated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and partnership facilitation digital portal, aimed at transforming how government, corporates, civil society, and citizens collaborate for social impact.

The portal was launched by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, in the presence of Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur and Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Shri Anil Malik.

Technology as a Catalyst for Jan Bhagidari

PANKHUDI draws inspiration from the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of leveraging technology as a bridge between government and citizens—enhancing transparency, participation, and trust—while placing Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) at the centre of nation-building.

By creating a structured digital ecosystem for collaboration, PANKHUDI enables citizens, institutions, and enterprises to move from fragmented contributions to coordinated, measurable, and scalable social development outcomes.

A Unified Digital Gateway for Social Impact

Developed as a single-window digital platform, PANKHUDI brings together individuals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), NGOs, CSR contributors, corporate entities, and government agencies working in the women and child development sector.

The portal streamlines voluntary and institutional contributions across critical thematic areas, including:

Nutrition and health

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE)

Child welfare, protection, and rehabilitation

Women’s safety, shelter, and empowerment

By offering a common digital interface, PANKHUDI significantly improves convergence, coordination, and accountability among stakeholders while reducing administrative friction in CSR engagement.

Powering Flagship Missions Through Digital Transparency

PANKHUDI directly supports the effective implementation of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives—Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti—through clearly defined, end-to-end digital workflows.

Registered contributors can:

Identify priority initiatives

Submit proposals digitally

Track approvals and implementation status

Monitor outcomes through transparent processes

To ensure the highest standards of financial integrity, all contributions on the platform are accepted exclusively through non-cash modes, enhancing traceability and trust.

Scale, Reach, and Real-World Impact

The platform is designed to strengthen infrastructure and service delivery across:

More than 14 lakh Anganwadi Centres

Over 5,000 Child Care Institutions

Around 800 One Stop Centres (OSCs)

Over 500 Shakti Niwas and 400+ Shakti Sadan

By enabling targeted, well-governed partnerships, PANKHUDI is expected to significantly improve service delivery and ease of living for crores of women and children who depend on these institutions.

Call to Action: Collaborate, Contribute, Create Impact

With PANKHUDI, the Government is inviting corporates, startups, philanthropies, NGOs, and socially conscious citizens to move beyond ad-hoc contributions and become long-term partners in India’s women- and child-centric development agenda.

Early adopters on the platform will gain:

Faster, transparent CSR engagement with government

Clear alignment with national priorities

Measurable social impact at scale

As India accelerates towards inclusive, technology-enabled governance, PANKHUDI positions collaboration—not just contribution—as the future of CSR and social development.