South Korea sets up task force on uranium enrichment, nuclear cooperation with US
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-01-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 10:01 IST
South Korea has set up an inter-agency task force to coordinate with the U.S. on uranium enrichment and nuclear fuel reprocessing for peaceful purposes, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
Nuclear energy cooperation is part of a wide-reaching agreement agreed by the two countries in November that also included U.S. tariff cuts.
