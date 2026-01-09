South Korea sets up task force on uranium enrichment, nuclear cooperation with US

South ‌Korea has set up ⁠an inter-agency task force to coordinate with the ​U.S. on uranium enrichment ‍and nuclear fuel reprocessing for peaceful ⁠purposes, the ‌foreign ⁠ministry said on ‍Friday.

Nuclear energy cooperation ​is part of a ⁠wide-reaching agreement agreed by ⁠the two countries in November ⁠that also included U.S. ⁠tariff cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)