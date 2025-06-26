Every Smile Belongs: A Powerful Tribute to Resilience

In a groundbreaking move, Smile Train, the largest cleft-focused NGO globally, has teamed up with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art to present "Every Smile Belongs," a riveting photo exhibition directed at inclusion and hope.

The exhibition, with striking portraits by acclaimed photographer Komal Bedi Sohal, underscores the journey and emotions of children with clefts, challenging societal perceptions.

Marking Smile Train India's 25th anniversary, this initiative emphasizes the importance of inclusive treatment and aims to bring cleft awareness into mainstream discourse through art.

