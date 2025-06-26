Every Smile Belongs: A Powerful Tribute to Resilience
Smile Train, in collaboration with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, launched a compelling photo exhibition titled “Every Smile Belongs.” The exhibition features portraits by Komal Bedi Sohal, highlighting children with clefts, aiming to foster empathy and awareness. This initiative celebrates Smile Train India’s 25-year mission of supporting cleft surgeries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, Smile Train, the largest cleft-focused NGO globally, has teamed up with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art to present "Every Smile Belongs," a riveting photo exhibition directed at inclusion and hope.
The exhibition, with striking portraits by acclaimed photographer Komal Bedi Sohal, underscores the journey and emotions of children with clefts, challenging societal perceptions.
Marking Smile Train India's 25th anniversary, this initiative emphasizes the importance of inclusive treatment and aims to bring cleft awareness into mainstream discourse through art.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Rapper Vedan's Inclusion in University's Syllabus
Youth-Led Revolution: G20's Call for Financial and Economic Inclusion
Uttarakhand's Banking Expansion Boosts Financial Inclusion
India's 16th Census: A Decade in the Making with Caste Count Inclusion
Paisabazaar Drives Financial Inclusion with 'Loan Against Car' Launch