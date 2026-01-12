AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

The All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) has appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that persons listed in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are included in the final voters list. The group urged against removing voters who are not currently on the NRC until they have explored all legal avenues.

The NRC, a database aimed to list Indian citizens residing in Assam, originally excluded over 1.9 million people when released in 2019 but has yet to attain official status from the Registrar General of India. AAMSU highlighted the futility of the NRC process if those included aren't reflected in electoral records.

Concerns have also been raised about suspected anomalies in the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam. AAMSU's leaders allege interference from political figures, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in potentially breaching election laws. The group has called for the EC to ensure transparency and justice throughout the revision process.

