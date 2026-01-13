Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Disability Inclusion as a Strategic Advantage

The Supreme Court has emphasized the need for companies to consider disability inclusion as a strategic advantage rather than just a compliance requirement. This perspective is crucial for enhancing business performance and societal impact, integrating disability rights into corporate governance, and achieving workplace equality via CSR initiatives.

Supreme Court Advocates for Disability Inclusion as a Strategic Advantage
The Supreme Court has called on companies and investors to view the inclusion of disabled individuals not merely as a compliance issue but as a strategic advantage that can bolster business resilience and societal influence.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan highlighted the importance of perceiving disability rights through the lens of Corporate Social Responsibility to bolster and safeguard these rights.

The ILO Global Business and Disability Network, in its 2024 guide, also stresses that disability inclusion is integral to the 'Social' aspect of the ESG framework, urging its incorporation into corporate sustainability practices.

