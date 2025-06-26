Malaika Arora's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Arjun Kapoor: A Glimpse into Their Endearing Relationship
Malaika Arora celebrated Arjun Kapoor's 40th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple, who began dating in 2018, often shares glimpses of their relationship through social media. Arjun was last seen in the film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', a romantic comedy released in February 2025.
Malaika Arora paid a touching tribute to Arjun Kapoor as he celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday. In a heartfelt gesture, Malaika took to Instagram Stories to post a fun boomerang video of Kapoor energetically jumping on an unidentified international street.
Her affectionate post included a message that read: 'Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor,' embellished with a heart and a wine glass emoji, clearly capturing the jubilant spirit of the occasion.
The duo, who have been dating since 2018, keep their relationship relatively private but occasionally treat fans to glimpses of their romance. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last featured in the romantic comedy 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' a film directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.
