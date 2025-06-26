Left Menu

Malaika Arora's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Arjun Kapoor: A Glimpse into Their Endearing Relationship

Malaika Arora celebrated Arjun Kapoor's 40th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple, who began dating in 2018, often shares glimpses of their relationship through social media. Arjun was last seen in the film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', a romantic comedy released in February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:59 IST
Malaika Arora's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Arjun Kapoor: A Glimpse into Their Endearing Relationship
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malaika Arora paid a touching tribute to Arjun Kapoor as he celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday. In a heartfelt gesture, Malaika took to Instagram Stories to post a fun boomerang video of Kapoor energetically jumping on an unidentified international street.

Her affectionate post included a message that read: 'Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor,' embellished with a heart and a wine glass emoji, clearly capturing the jubilant spirit of the occasion.

The duo, who have been dating since 2018, keep their relationship relatively private but occasionally treat fans to glimpses of their romance. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last featured in the romantic comedy 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' a film directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025