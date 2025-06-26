Left Menu

Denied Heritage: Descendants of Sido-Kanho Blocked from Hul Diwas Observance

The descendants of the tribal leaders Sido-Kanho have been denied permission by the administration to observe 'Hul Diwas' on June 30 in Bhognadih. The administration cited the Jharkhand Chief Minister's proposed visit as the reason for the refusal. This has sparked controversy as the event is a significant cultural remembrance for the community.

The descendants of tribal leaders Sido-Kanho have expressed outrage after being denied permission to hold the 'Hul Diwas' event on June 30. The administrative refusal has been attributed to a planned visit by Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

During a press conference, Mandal Murmu, a descendant of the revered leaders, criticized the decision, emphasizing the event's cultural importance to the community.

The prohibition has stirred unrest among locals, with notable figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren invited to attend. The refusal, communicated by the Sub Divisional Officer of Sahibganj in a letter dated June 23, is perceived as an attempt to undermine the community's heritage celebrations.

