Rekha's Iconic 'Umrao Jaan' Returns: A Timeless Classic Reimagined

Renowned Bollywood actress Rekha's cult classic, 'Umrao Jaan', is set to captivate audiences again as it re-releases in Mumbai on June 27. The special screening, hosted by director Muzaffar Ali and Rekha, saw Bollywood's best, including AR Rahman, Tabu, and Anil Kapoor, come together to celebrate the film's legacy.

Rekha, in a dazzling traditional white ensemble adorned with golden embroidery reminiscent of her iconic film character, posed alongside director Muzaffar Ali and music maestro AR Rahman. A playful moment unfolded as Rekha shared a dance with Anil Kapoor, while Aamir Khan made a striking appearance in black.

The evening was a star-studded affair with notable personalities such as Hema Malini, Kabir Bedi, and Jackie Shroff attending. Rekha, recalling her journey with 'Umrao Jaan', emphasized the film's enduring place in Indian cinema, describing it as a love letter renewed for today's generation. Director Ali cherishes his collaboration with Rekha as a dreamlike experience, praising her transformation into the unforgettable courtesan-poetess of 19th-century Lucknow. Screenings will be available at select PVR INOX cinemas nationwide starting June 27.

