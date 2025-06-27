Healing Waves: How Va'a Canoeing Transformed Lives

Anna Lucia Amorim, a 63-year-old breast cancer survivor from Brazil, found solace in Va'a canoeing, transforming her life after battling depression. Alongside a group of fellow survivors, Amorim partakes in local and national competitions, relishing the tranquility of Guanabara Bay.

The Va'a Roses, a group of women aged between 52 and 70, practice this unique water sport, originating from the Pacific, twice weekly. Paddling away from Charitas Beach, they witness the breathtaking sights and abundant marine life, defying the bay's polluted reputation.

Polynesian canoeing's popularity in Niteroi surged due to its compatibility with pandemic restrictions, rapidly increasing the number of clubs. The city readies to host the Va'a long distance world championship and aims to co-host the 2031 Pan American Games, echoing its vibrant sporting spirit.

