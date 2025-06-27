Left Menu

Healing Waves: How Va'a Canoeing Transformed Lives

Breast cancer survivors in Rio de Janeiro find joy and healing in Va'a canoeing. The activity offers physical, mental, and social benefits, creating a supportive community in Niteroi. Despite Guanabara Bay's pollution, paddlers often spot marine wildlife, making each session a rejuvenating experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:06 IST
Healing Waves: How Va'a Canoeing Transformed Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anna Lucia Amorim, a 63-year-old breast cancer survivor from Brazil, found solace in Va'a canoeing, transforming her life after battling depression. Alongside a group of fellow survivors, Amorim partakes in local and national competitions, relishing the tranquility of Guanabara Bay.

The Va'a Roses, a group of women aged between 52 and 70, practice this unique water sport, originating from the Pacific, twice weekly. Paddling away from Charitas Beach, they witness the breathtaking sights and abundant marine life, defying the bay's polluted reputation.

Polynesian canoeing's popularity in Niteroi surged due to its compatibility with pandemic restrictions, rapidly increasing the number of clubs. The city readies to host the Va'a long distance world championship and aims to co-host the 2031 Pan American Games, echoing its vibrant sporting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025