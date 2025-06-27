Enhanced Security Measures for Amarnath Yatra 2023

Authorities have announced extensive security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, with more than 180 companies of paramilitary forces stationed in the Jammu region. The 38-day pilgrimage begins on July 3, with routes from both Pahalgam and Baltal leading to the revered Amarnath cave shrine.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, backed by paramilitary units, is implementing multi-tier security plans for the event. Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti emphasized improved vigilance and deployments, compared to past years, during a briefing with Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

Starting July 2, traffic advisories will guide pilgrims on travel protocols, and they are encouraged to join official convoys for maximum safety. Authorities are committed to a secure and well-organized pilgrimage season for all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)