Enhanced Security Measures for Amarnath Yatra 2023
The Amarnath Yatra, a significant pilgrimage set to begin on July 3, will see enhanced security with over 180 paramilitary companies in place. Multi-layered security measures, including CCTV surveillance and road opening parties, are aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims as they travel to the holy shrine.
Authorities have announced extensive security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, with more than 180 companies of paramilitary forces stationed in the Jammu region. The 38-day pilgrimage begins on July 3, with routes from both Pahalgam and Baltal leading to the revered Amarnath cave shrine.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, backed by paramilitary units, is implementing multi-tier security plans for the event. Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti emphasized improved vigilance and deployments, compared to past years, during a briefing with Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.
Starting July 2, traffic advisories will guide pilgrims on travel protocols, and they are encouraged to join official convoys for maximum safety. Authorities are committed to a secure and well-organized pilgrimage season for all participants.
