Chariots Roll Amid Grand Rituals at Puri's Rath Yatra

In an event steeped in tradition and spiritual fervor, the annual Rath Yatra commenced in Puri, marking the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to the Gundicha Temple. The iconic 'Pahandi' ritual saw the deities ascend their chariots amid the beating of gongs, music, and ecstatic chants.

The festival, which draws lakhs of devotees, is held on the second day of the Odia month of 'Ashadha Shukla Tithi'. It begins with an elaborate ritual where the deities, who rarely leave their temple, are taken through the Lion's Gate, continuing a centuries-old tradition cherished by pilgrims worldwide.

Security has been intensified with over 10,000 personnel deployed, including central armed forces and modern surveillance systems. Authorities assure the smooth conduct of the Yatra, emphasizing collaboration between state and central agencies to ensure the safety of participants and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)